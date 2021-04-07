Shantay G’Day, Australia!

Let’s be real – we all love RuPaul’s Drag Race on Stan, so understandably we’re quickly clearing our calendar for the release of the Australian series, RuPaul’s Drag Race Down Under.

Now we know that Australia’s first every Drag Race will be hitting our screen on Saturday 1st May, only on Stan!

This brand new 8-part series will be the first time there has been a local version of the hit franchise here in Australia. RuPaul will be hosting (duh!), with drag icon Michelle Visage and Australian comedian Rhys Nicholson by his side on the main judging panel. Celebrity guest appearances will be announced soon.

The 10 fierce Aussie and Kiwi queens competing to be Australia’s first ever Drag Race Superstar were revealed live at the 2021 Sydney Gay and Lesbian Mardi Gras.

The queens who will be racing down the runway soon are: Anita Wigl’it (Auckland, NZ), Art Simone (Geelong, VIC), Coco Jumbo (Sydney, NSW), Elektra Shock (Auckland, NZ), Etcetera Etcetera (Sydney, NSW), JoJo Zaho (Newcastle, NSW), Karen from Finance (Melbourne, VIC), Kita Mean (Auckland, NZ), Maxi Shield (Sydney, NSW) and Scarlet Adams (Perth, WA).

“I cannot wait for everyone to see that Down Under queens have some of the biggest charisma, uniqueness, nerve and talents in the world,” RuPaul said in a statement.

“Thank you to Stan and TVNZ for providing a platform for these outrageous drag artists to share their heart, soul and humour.”

You know where to find us on May 1st!