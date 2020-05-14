Land ahoy! The “Gayflower” is about to dock and guess who’s onboard? None other than our fav Fab 5!

And they’re warning us to have the tissues ready!

That’s right, Queer Eye is coming back baby with a fifth and ever fabulous season! And it’s not far away either.

The lifestyle makeover show featuring Antoni Porowski, Bobby Berk, Jonathan Van Ness, Tan France and Karamo Brown today announced that season five would drop on Netflix on June 5.

And what’s even better is that they’re going to be bringing us 10 episodes for what they’re describing as their “BIGGEST season yet”.

Queer Eye announced the news with a season five poster that had the Fab 5 dressed up as explorers on their own version of the Mayflower ship as they head to Philadelphia for their next style mission.

“This Gayflower couldn’t hit land soon enough!” they wrote. “Who’s ready for the season of brotherly love?!?! Grab your oars, a life vest and an extremely absorbent box of tissues because Queer Eye, Season 5 is arriving in Philly, June 5th! #QE5

“P.s. With 10 EPISODES this is our BIGGEST season yet.”

It’s safe to say that we’re SO KEEN! Bring it on!