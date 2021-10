Will and Woody have been reminiscing over the old primary school days when all of your concerns were if your crush liked you.

Catching up with Woody’s crush, it seemed to slip his mind that they actually KISSED in high school and it was super awkward when she had to remind him!

He literally had to ask her “Did we kiss?”

Have a listen to the hilariously cringy moment here:

If you want to get in touch with your Primary School Crush, we can make that happen! Head here for all the info.