The Compare The Market meerkats saw a FB post on KIIS 1011 where we incorrectly reference Daylight Saving as Daylight SavingS (with an s).

The correct word for it is daylight saving (no s) but everyone incorrectly calls it daylight savingS. The meerkats have meerkat trademarked daylight savingS because they look after savings.

The Compare The Market meerkats sent a Persist We Insist Order letter, which made it’s way to Will & Woody. The boys called the Meerkats to have a chat about it all…

