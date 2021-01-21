You would have to be living under a rock to not know that Joe Biden became the 46th President of the United States today.

His inauguration isn’t the only reason Americans have been celebrating since the early hours of this morning. Kamala Harris has made history as the first female Vice President, inspiring women across the world.

This morning, Jase & PJ were chatting about today’s events and wondered what the future could hold for Madam Vice President.

Could we be looking at the 47th President of the United States next to Joe Biden? The team seems to think so!

We might have a few years to go, but we look forward to seeing her as Vice President nonetheless.

