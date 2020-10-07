Last night was the premiere of The Bachelorette which saw two sisters, ex-contestant Elly and sister Becky looking for love together on the reality tv show.

One contestant stood out as he danced his way down the red carpet, smooth mover Ab Sow seemed to only have eyes for Becky during his entrance not even noticing Elly standing there.

So imagine everyone’s surprise when during the rose ceremony at the end of the episode, Becky offered Ab a rose and he turned it down!

Ab stepped forward with a very solemn look on his face and said “Becky, I’m really sorry. You’re absolutely beautiful and unfortunately, I cannot accept this rose.”

Becky saw him off so they could have a private word before he left and he clarified, “I just don’t think I’m the right person for you. It’s only right that I’m honest with you right now instead of letting you know down the road.”

Miles seemed a little shocked but she took it with a grain of salt, it’s obviously WAY TOO EARLY to have caught feelings to be hurt.

“I really appreciate your honest, for stepping up and telling us how you feel,” she said.

Becky went back inside and said what I think every girl in her position would say “Yeah, hats off to him for being honest.”

We couldn’t agree more! Honesty is always the best option #BacheloretteAU pic.twitter.com/S5yysCVfY6 — #BacheloretteAU (@BacheloretteAU) October 7, 2020

When you’re not into someone, you’re not into someone!

He was obviously just being nice on the red carpet because he thought she was the only Bachelorette.

The respect I have for Ab for not wasting anyone’s time and not trying to get as much screen time as possible!!

And just for that we’re gonna give him a little shout out, pour one out for Ab Sow guys!

A filmmaker, model and actor with quite the the resume.

