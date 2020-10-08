It’s happening! We’re getting a Sister Act 3 over 25 years after the last movie.

Whoopi Goldberg went on The Late Late Show With James Corden and dropped the bomb.

“For a long time they kept saying no one wanted to see it and then quite recently it turns out that may not be true, people might want to see it,” she said Goldberg.

Whoopi is most likely to reprise her role as Deloris, a singer who had to join a nunnery when being placed in Witness Protection Program.

Goldberg has stated she’s “working diligently to try figure out how to get the gang together and come back.”

Will you watch Sister Act 3 if it comes out?