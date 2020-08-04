There was a load of absolute horse- in last night’s episode of Bachelor in Paradise.

When I mean a lot, I mean most of the viewing between 7.30pm to 9.15pm was just some of the worst television I’ve ever seen.

Watching the Bachie couples make rafts with one another was a snooze fest, although I was intrigued by the ex-FBI agent…

He was there to read body language to find out the truth behind each couples intentions and emotions and naturally ripped into Ciarran and his dirty actions.

There was one saving grace in the whole episode and it was Alisha convincing Renee that it was time to let Ciarran go so she could move on with her life.

They digged out an $800 ring Renee had bought Ciarran when they were still dating.

She brought the ring along to Paradise because Ciarran had given her false hope that they would be re-uniting!!! (THAT SNAKE)

Advertisement

Advertisement

The girls decided the best way to remove bad juju was to toss it into the sea!

AND THEY WERE RIGHT.

via GIPHY

Looks like most of the viewers agree with me!

Alisha taking Renee from sobbing to dancing by hurling a ring into the fucking ocean is truly the love story that 2020 deserves. #BachelorInParadiseAU pic.twitter.com/ArKfv9Nj4I — Jessica Marie (@donnithorpes) August 4, 2020

Advertisement

Advertisement

“Why would she waste an $800 ring?”

as if Renee didn’t waste her time and energy on you in the first place, Ciarran #BachelorInParadiseAU pic.twitter.com/k2VAN0wMhk — iron_lick (@phelicity7) August 4, 2020

YES TO RENEE GETTING HER FREEDOM! YES TO RENEE THROWING AWAY THE RING! YES TO WOMEN RECLAIMING THEIR SELF-WORTH AND HAPPINESS! #bachelorinparadiseau pic.twitter.com/LVshpvE6hb — 잘자 우리 종현아. / 사랑하자 ♡ (@jackcallahans) August 4, 2020

the whole renee and alisha scene was a cinematic masterpiece. #BachelorInParadiseAU pic.twitter.com/LLhDbYfHSL — Isobel ☆ (@lonelyxhabit) August 4, 2020

Advertisement

Advertisement

Also, the AUDACITY for Cass to have spent WEEKS helping Renee design a ring for Ciarran only to make moves as soon as she got into Paradise.