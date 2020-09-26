It’s happening! It’s finally here!

I’m SO EXCITED for season two of The Haunting of Hill House, named ‘The Haunting Of Bly Manor’ and I’m already spooked!

Premiering on October the 6th exclusively on Netflix, this season is set in 1980s England and here is the synopsis courtesy of Netflix:

After an au pair’s tragic death, Henry Wingrave (Henry Thomas) hires a young American nanny (Victoria Pedretti) to care for his orphaned niece and nephew (Amelie Bea Smith, Benjamin Evan Ainsworth) who reside at Bly Manor with the estate’s chef Owen (Rahul Kohli), groundskeeper Jamie (Amelia Eve) and housekeeper, Mrs. Grose (T’Nia Miller). But all is not as it seems at the manor, and centuries of dark secrets of love and loss are waiting to be unearthed in this chilling gothic romance. At Bly Manor, dead doesn’t mean gone.

Watch the full trailer below!

Advertisement

Advertisement

Love this? You’ll love this bit from Jase & PJ – they’re always up to something! Weekdays from 6AM on KIIS 101.1