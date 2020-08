Grant Denyer and his wife Chezzi Denyer have announced that they are expecting their third child together!

The couple revealed the news in a gorgeous Instagram video starring their two daughters, eight-year-old Sailor and four-year-old Scout.

“We have some exciting news…. Coming 1st March 2021!” Grant captioned the video.

“We have some news. Our mum is pregnant! And mum’s really sick. And she’s been resting for days,” the girls explain.

Congratulations to the beautiful family!