Honestly this is the type of news I need to get through my week.

Beauty & the Geek is coming back to our scenes in the next wave of reality tv reboots and this was a long time coming, at least in my mind.

Guess what? We’re getting a celebrity host… drum roll please…

None other than Sophie Monk will be hosting the new show which is honestly perfect!

Not too sure how she’ll juggle Love Island AND Beauty but she’s a power house and will manage.

The reboot of the show will be produced by the MAFS teams so we have reason to be a little nervous.

We haven’t had Beauty on our screens since 2014 after six beautifully trashy seasons, but times have changed and I wonder how the network will bring it into the new decade as something fresh.

