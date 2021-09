Manu decided his time was up on SAS Australia, opting to leave with probably the best reason ‘because he’s got a great f****** life’.

He joins Will & Woody to discuss his time on SAS where he revealed he couldn’t believe the underwear choice from the ladies.

To be honest, Manu raised a really good point. If I were going into hell, I probably wouldn’t opt for a permanent wedgie. But also, those women are clearly hardcore.

Have a listen to the chat here: