Melbourne dog spa Groom-Me is one of the most luxurious dog spa’s with so many options to pamper you dog. We pranked them with our pet “polly” to see what treatments she was after!

We love a good prank call and this lovely dog spa was the perfect place for us to find out more info in such a fun way.

While Jase was running through the options, PJ “Polly” can be heard barking in the background and even putting in some requests for what she is after!

Listen to the full chat below: