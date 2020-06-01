Bridie Carter, best known for portraying Tess on McLeod’s Daughters, has come forward to express her desire to reboot the iconic series.
The Aussie actress told Sydney Confidential that she and the rest of the cast are keen for a reunion.
“We’re all open to it so we’ll just see what happens,” she told the publication.
She added, “It’s not about us, it’s about them [the fans] – we have to!”
Guess who was our first visitor on the farm as restrictions begin to ease? The beautiful #simmonejademackinnon and her gorgeous son. How lucky are we? Staying 1.5m apart, respectikn all social distancing and both families having been in total isolation on our properties for over 2 months, it was sooooo good to share a Mother’s Day coffee, laughter, memories, stories, sunshine, lots of silliness and a growing friendship together. I admire this woman greatly – a wonderful mother, adventurer, full-of-lifer, vibrant, Gypsy, gifted, down to earth, generous soul. So good to see you two – look forward to sharing much more together, from 16 years ago until now…..time flys in wonderful ways (except for the getting older bit!!!!)…..and friendships blossom in the most unexpected ways…..LOVE THAT! Another thing to be grateful for that comes out of the darkness of what we have all been, are continuing to go through. Friendship, love, loyalty, conviction. See you both again soon – much love from Michael, the boys and I. PS Madz – you are AWESOME!!!!!! . #letherspeak #friendship #girlpower #mother #farmlife #loyalty #mcleodsdaughters #bridiecarter
Despite the cast’s eagerness to film a reboot, Channel Nine hasn’t made any commitments.
Carter is still shocked at the success of McLeod’s Daughters, despite its cancellation over a decade ago. Not only that, but her role as Tess made her look differently at the bush, prompting her to live on a cattle farm outside Byron Bay.
#flasbackfriday Sharing a special memory of a moment with my Sis! I treasure this. Looking forward to another memory created together, when we can all begin to move about safely, and see those we love. I keep precious people in my heart always, so no one is too far away, even those who are not near, and those who have gone….. Treasuring those we love….. 💓 💓 💓💓💓💓💓💓💓 . #memories #love #family #devotion #mcleodsdaughters #bridiecarter #lisachappell #untilwemeetagain
Lisa Chappell, who played Claire on the series, has also come forward to express her interest in a reboot, telling Woman’s Day: “I really do hope it happens – and that’s not to say I know something is happening – but from a purely human point of wanting to put good in the world.”
McLeod’s Daughters aired for eight seasons between 2001 and 2009, and followed the lives of five women running a cattle station in outback Australia. It won a total of 8 Logie Awards.