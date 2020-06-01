Bridie Carter, best known for portraying Tess on McLeod’s Daughters, has come forward to express her desire to reboot the iconic series.

The Aussie actress told Sydney Confidential that she and the rest of the cast are keen for a reunion.

“We’re all open to it so we’ll just see what happens,” she told the publication.

She added, “It’s not about us, it’s about them [the fans] – we have to!”

Despite the cast’s eagerness to film a reboot, Channel Nine hasn’t made any commitments.

Carter is still shocked at the success of McLeod’s Daughters, despite its cancellation over a decade ago. Not only that, but her role as Tess made her look differently at the bush, prompting her to live on a cattle farm outside Byron Bay.

Lisa Chappell, who played Claire on the series, has also come forward to express her interest in a reboot, telling Woman’s Day: “I really do hope it happens – and that’s not to say I know something is happening – but from a purely human point of wanting to put good in the world.”

McLeod’s Daughters aired for eight seasons between 2001 and 2009, and followed the lives of five women running a cattle station in outback Australia. It won a total of 8 Logie Awards.