Last week we were blessed with a teaser of what we could expect in the upcoming ‘Friends’ reunion, but HBO has taken it one step further and sent the ‘Friends’ fans into a frenzy by dropping the first official trailer!

The emotional trailer gives us our first glimpse at the unscripted event, which shows the original cast returning to old habits, such as Matt Leblanc and Matthew Perry kicking it back in their leather chairs, and our personal favourite, the cast playing another dangerous trivia game!

The trailer ends with a final table read of ‘The One Where Everybody Finds Out’, which has made us even more excited to watch the reunion!

The reunion will reunite the original cast and bring back some iconic characters on the show as well as a star-studded celebrity guest list including; David Beckham, Justin Bieber, BTS, James Corden, Cindy Crawford, Cara Delevigne, Lady Gaga, Kit Harington, Mindy Kaling and even Malala Yousafzai!?!

We are SO excited, take a look at the first official trailer below: