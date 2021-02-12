We absolutely love That Beauty Podcast, hosted by Carli Alman and Bettina Tyrrell, two of Australia’s leading beauty editors. So, when we got five minutes to chat with them, we just had to ask them for a quick Q&A!!

Here’s what we learnt…

What’s the easiest way you find to look good with next to no effort?

Slick your hair back into a low bun, swipe on a bold red lip and finish with some statement earrings. Done!

What is your tried and tested skin routine?

Cleanser, antioxidant serum, moisturiser, sunscreen. Do this daily with the right products to suit your skin type and concerns and your skin will be healthy and happy.

If you could give someone one beauty tip, what would it be?

Wear sunscreen. Beyond the serious risk of skin cancer, UVA and UVB damage contributes to 80% of what we consider to be signs of skin ageing, think: lines, wrinkles and pigmentation. SPF is the best anti-ageing skincare product you can buy!

What’s the one product that’s always in your bag?

A tinted lip balm formulated with SPF for dewy nourished and protected lips.

How do you recommend fake tanning for summer?

Always exfoliate the skin on your body before applying a self-tanner. Moisturise the areas of your body that get dry, eg. knuckles, knees, elbows, palms of your hands. Always use a fake tan mitt for seamless application. For an even finish apply the tan to small areas at a time instead of sweeping up and down your entire arm or leg.