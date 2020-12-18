It was one of the many casualties of the pandemic, having last taken to the stage earlier this year before being forced to cancel dates.

Now we know that the much-acclaimed Harry Potter and the Cursed Child play will be returning to the Princess Theatre from February 25 next year.

The return will come after the play had been suspended for 49 weeks.

Performances that had been scheduled for between January 20 and February 24, 2021, will be postponed and rescheduled to a later date.

Those holding tickets to postponed shows will be automatically moved to new dates from July 21 next year onwards in the original seating allocation.

They will also be given the option to change to earlier dates, subject to availability.

You can buy tickets for the show from harrypottertheplay.com

