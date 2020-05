Channel 7 has confirmed to TV BlackBox that Big Brother will begin airing from Sunday June 7.

The airdate came in a new trailer for the show, which includes the reveal of Youtube star and bad driver Kieran.

The new series of Big Brother is set to be incredible as its new home in Manly, Sydney has, according to previews, a games room, which we are sure will add to the fun!

We cannot wait for it to premiere.