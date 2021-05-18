It’s been eight years since we last saw the Rafter family, and now Amazon Prime Video has confirmed a release date for ‘Back To The Rafters’!

The new series, which premieres on September 17, follows Dave and Julie as they create a new life in the country with their youngest daughter, Ruby. As Dave enjoys his new-found freedom, Julie must reconcile her responsibilities to her older children who face new challenges, and father who struggles to find his place.

Original cast members Rebecca Gibney, Erik Thomson, Hugh Sheridan, Angus McLaren, Michael Caton, and George Houvardas all return, alongside Georgina Haig who replaces original cast member Jessica Marais.

Back To The Rafters premieres September 17th on Amazon Prime Video.