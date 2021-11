Fetishes are considered taboo, but we wanted to shed a light on them in an attempt to make talking about them more normal within society.

Today Jase & Lauren are talking foot fetishes with Dr Nikki Goldstein who is a sexologist & relationship expert to help us uncover the secrets behind why some people are attracted to feet.

Plus we go even further and talk to someone who has a high heel fetish. It’s a whole different world, but we are keen to explore the details!

Hear the full chat here: