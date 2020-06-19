Welcome to The Living Room Concert Series, where each week, we bring you a performance LIVE from the living room of some of Australia’s top performers.

Due to Covid-19, it has been predicted that live music events will not be back in our lives for the foreseeable future.

So with no access to live music, we’re connecting YOU to your fave Aussie artists.

This week, we have the incredibly talented Sam Fischer whose debut single This City is available to stream and download now.

You can watch his full performance above.

BUT, the fun doesn’t stop there!

We’ve got an epic line-up for you with the following stars still to come:

Samantha Jade – June 28

Amy Shark – July 5

Daryl Braithwaite – July 12

Guy Sebastian – July 19

Enjoy!