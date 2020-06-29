The Queen of Soul is one of the next stars to get a biopic about her life and by the looks of the first trailer, it’s going to be an amazing film.

Jennifer Hudson is set to play the one and only Aretha Franklin in the film titled ‘Respect’, named after one of Franklin’s most infamous songs.

‘Respect’ tells the story of Aretha’s journey to finding her voice and features an all-star cast including Mary J. Blige as Dinah Washington, Forest Whitaker as C.L. Franklin, Marlon Wayans as Ted White, Audra McDonald as Barbara Franklin and Tituss Burgess ad Reverend Dr. James Cleveland.

Hudson demonstrated just how perfect she is for the role as she covered Franklin’s song ‘Young, Gifted and Black’ at the virtual BET Awards over the weekend.

Speaking on The Kelly Clarkson Show recently, Hudson actually revealed that Aretha requested that she star in a movie about her life.

“She’s an iconic figure that we all love and respect and admire,” Hudson said in December. “She called me and she was like, ‘I made my decision, and it is you I want to play me. But don’t you tell anyone.”

“Ma’am, I won’t say a thing. I’ll do whatever you tell me to do,” Hudson said she replied. “I’m still in shock.”

You can watch the trailer for ‘Respect’ in the video below!