Welcome to the final week of The Living Room Concert Series, where we’ve been bringing you a performance LIVE from the living room of some of Australia’s top performers.

Due to Covid-19, it has been predicted that live music events will not be back in our lives for the foreseeable future.

So with no access to live music, we’re connecting YOU to your fave Aussie artists.

This week, we have the incredibly talented Guy Sebastian! You can watch his full performance above.

Enjoy!

Guy Sebastian’s brand new single Standing With You is available to stream and download now