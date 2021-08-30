Between you and me, I have the Monday blues…

But it gets worse.

Like a slap in the face, the internet has reminded me that the greatest boyband in the world disbanded and no matter what fans say…. probably isn’t getting back together.

One Direction’s official Twitter account has lost its blue verification tick from what we can only assume is inactivity… How depressing.

The worst part?

This went down on Liam Payne’s birthdays, the man who wanted it the most and lost it all.

Fans noticed immediately and have already begun to right this terrible wrong by starting a new hashtag #ReverifyOneDirection!

A worthy cause people! Fight on!

I guess I’ll spend the rest of the day scrolling through their feed with ‘Story of My Life’ playing on loop, I urge you all to do the same.

Because there ain’t no hope left for a reunion, so they trying to shatter every ounce of hope fans have one by one.. keep it coming @onedirection — Louie❤️ (@ProudLouieGirl) August 29, 2021

It’s an inactive account. Their team never thought of keeping it active with updates of the boys solo careers or just 1D memories. — original doll ◟̽◞̽ (@91LOUNEY) August 29, 2021

