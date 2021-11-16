Attention all muggles!

Cancel your New Years Day plans, the cast of Harry Potter will reunite for the first time ever for the first film’s 20th anniversary in a reunion special called Harry Potter 20th Anniversary: Return to Hogwarts, premiering on HBO Max “as the clock strikes midnight” on January 1st, 2022.

As well as franchise stars Daniel Radcliffe, Rupert Grint and Emma Watson, cast members making an appearance include Helena Bonham Carter, Ralph Fiennes and Gary Oldman.

According to HBO Max, the TV special “will tell an enchanting making-of story through all-new in-depth interviews and cast conversations, inviting fans on a magical first-person journey through one of the most beloved film franchises of all time” as the cast “return home to the original sets of Hogwarts, where they began 20 years ago”. Fans will be able to relive the magic of the story that touched so many lives around the world.

Cast members including Emma Watson took to social media to share the news of the special and thank fans, cast and crew for the lasting impact the franchise has left on so many lives.

Though the international release details haven’t been confirmed by HBO Max, we’ll keep you updated on where you can watch!

Check out the trailer below:

For the first time ever, the legendary cast returns to where the magic started. Harry Potter 20th Anniversary: #ReturnToHogwarts, streaming New Year’s Day, only on HBO Max. International release coming soon. pic.twitter.com/53bHAf0WTY — HBO Max (@hbomax) November 16, 2021