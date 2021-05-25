We were all so excited when The Weakest Link reboot was announced with Australia’s favourite Magda Szubanski taking up the hosting duties. Last night the first episode aired and well…viewers weren’t impressed.

Those watching flocked to social media to air their disappointment in the first episode. Many tweets mentioned the unnecessary amount of echoing of Magda saying ‘the weakest link’ and comparing her to her predecessor, the late Cornelia Frances.

Okay they really need to get rid of the echoey “weakest link” every time Magda says those words… #WeakestLinkAU — Brent Davidson (@Brentus88) May 25, 2021

I love @MagdaSzubanski but I feel like I’m watching a skit on fast forward not #theweakestlink @Channel9 — DANNY (@DannyPWarner) May 25, 2021

Not sure if “Australia” lasted 10 minutes Tonight let alone whether they’ll want to come back Next Week and torture themselves. #TheWeakestLink — Madsen Paunga (@mvpmadsen) May 25, 2021

Watching #theweakestlink with Magda is so painful. Trying to be funny. The Weakest Link of the show is the show host. What is @Channel9 thinking. — Joe Nemer (@I_AM_JOE) May 25, 2021

10 mins into #WeakestLinkAU and I couldn’t cringe harder. Magda’s overacting and scripted put downs are unbearable. Cornelia Francis would be horrified at what they’re doing to her legacy. — Builder Bird (@builderbird) May 25, 2021

Watching Magda Szubanski do an ill-fitting impression of the nasty schoolmarm from the UK’s The Weakest Link is just… sad. Just be yourself, Magda. #WeakestLinkAU — The Emperor’s Old Tailor (@Emperors_Tailor) May 25, 2021

The genius of Magda was her ability to create outrageous characters with a ring of truth about them. This character she’s playing now is not in any way a real person. It’s just … odd. #WeakestLinkAU — Jason Whittaker (@thetowncrier) May 25, 2021

It’s not all bad news. There were a few people who loved Madga’s character, and are happy it has returned.

Did you tune into The Weakest Link? What were your thoughts on the first episode?