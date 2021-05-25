We were all so excited when The Weakest Link reboot was announced with Australia’s favourite Magda Szubanski taking up the hosting duties. Last night the first episode aired and well…viewers weren’t impressed.

Those watching flocked to social media to air their disappointment in the first episode. Many tweets mentioned the unnecessary amount of echoing of Magda saying ‘the weakest link’ and comparing her to her predecessor, the late Cornelia Frances.

It’s not all bad news. There were a few people who loved Madga’s character, and are happy it has returned.

Did you tune into The Weakest Link? What were your thoughts on the first episode?

