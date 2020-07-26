Last night was the premiere of Farmer Wants A Wife, and while I was very excited to watch it, I had to choose between it and Bachie in Paradise….

and I’m weak…and had to watch BiP because I love Timm.

Trying to work out how to watch famer wants a wife and bachelor in paradise at the same time like.. #farmerau #BachelorInParadiseAU pic.twitter.com/FEXoALk9Oe — AMY ⭐️ (@amyjane_76) July 26, 2020

I’m sorry.

But I promise I’ll catch up as soon as possible.

But we’ve woken up to a bit of a war on Twitter over the lack of diversity in the cast.

Oh boy are they mad! Mad enough to suggest that show changes it’s name to ‘Farmer Wants A White Wife’- ouch.

Zero diversity on #farmerwantsawife. Maybe should’ve called it Farmer Wants A White Wife. 🤷‍♀️#farmerau — Jess (@_jessticulate) July 26, 2020

They’re certainly not wrong! But I personally can’t decide what’s worse.

An all white cast like Farmer Wants A Wife, or a ‘multi-cultural’ cast like Bachelor in Paradise but insultingly not giving any screen time to one POC (Niranga) and using the other POC as a comedic relief and not an actual viable romantic interest (Mary).

RUDE. ALL OF YOU. RUDE.