People who are looking for a getaway will have another chance to get their hands on a regional Victoria travel voucher on Tuesday.

50,000 vouchers will be available in the third round of the popular scheme, which has seen allocation be exhausted in less than 15 minutes.

The lucky Victorians who are successful will need to redeem their voucher between April 6 and May 31 and must spend at least $400 on accommodation, attractions or tours to submit their claim.

This also includes a two night minimum stay in regional Victoria.

Ready to get your hands on one? Bookmark the Service Victoria website and head back at 10am on Tuesday 30 March.