Premier Daniel Andrews has announced a “common sense” traffic light permit system for domestic travel into the state from 5:59PM Monday January 11.

Regions of Australia will be declared green, orange or red zones depending on the risk of coronavirus in that area.

In good news for Victorians who are waiting to return home, Andrews also announced that Regional NSW will be declared an orange zone when the permit system comes into effect (including the Central Coast).

This will mean residents will be able to enter Victoria provided they apply for a permit and take a coronavirus test within 72 hours of their arrival and isolate until their receive a negative result.

Greater Sydney and Brisbane will remain a red zone. According to the permit system, anyone who has been in a red zone in the past 14 days will not be able to enter Victoria without an exception or exemption.

Anyone coming from a green zone will also require a permit, however they will not be required to isolate and get a coronavirus test on arrival to Victoria. They are allowed to travel freely within the state.

Returned Victorian travellers arriving without a valid reason could face a fine of $4,957.

