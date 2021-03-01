Disposable plastic straws, cutlery and containers will soon be banned in Victoria as part of a state government crackdown on single-use plastics.

Victorian Health Minister Lily D’Ambrosio on Saturday announced specific single-use plastic items would be phased out and banned by 2023.

Plastic straws, drink stirrers, plates and polystyrene containers and cups are in the firing line.

Cotton buds with plastic sticks will also be prohibited.

“With each Victorian on average sending about 68 kilograms of plastic to landfill each year, banning the items was a good place to start”, Ms D’Ambrosio said.

“Single-use plastic items – like straws and plastic cups – make up about one third of Victoria’s litter,” she said.

“We need to change this, so we’re getting rid of them.

“Suitable, sustainable alternatives are readily available and already commonly used”

The ban will not include medical or scientific equipment, and exemptions will apply for emergency, disability and aged care services that require them.

