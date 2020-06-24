A drive-through Coronavirus testing clinic has been forced to close by police after a queue of drivers waiting to be tested caused traffic jams.

The Chadstone Shopping Centre facility was shut 20 minutes after it opened on Wednesday morning.

Victoria Police chose to close it temporarily to manage traffic flow, Chief Health Officer Brett Sutton said.

“My understanding is that it’s a traffic issue,” he said.

“As soon as police can manage that traffic flow, they’ll be available for testing again.”

Sutton said that Victoria can process 20,000 tests a day.

“There are well over 100 testing sites operational across Victoria, however, we are aware that some sites – particularly drive-throughs – are experiencing extremely high demand.

“It’s a good thing Victorians with symptoms, no matter how mild, are going out and getting tested.

“We ask everyone to please be patient, respectful and understanding as our dedicated traffic control and health care workers on-site do their best to test everyone as quickly as possible,’’ Sutton said.

Victoria has now reported eight consecutive days of double-digit coronavirus cases.