It has been revealed that Victorians are some of the most charitable Australians after the state raised the most money in Coles’ donation drive for national children’s cancer charity Redkite last year.

According to the supermarket’s data, shoppers in Victoria raised $604,887 during the coronavirus pandemic for the charity. As well as Redkite, the funds are also given to SecondBite, which delivers extra fresh food from Coles to Australians in need.

The top stores in the state included Donvale, Point Cook and Burwood East.

New South Wales came second raising $471,713, followed by Queensland in third with $253,776.

In total, Australians forked out $3.2million in the drive which set a new record. Considering the chaos that was 2020, it was an incredible effort.

“I’m always amazed by the spirit of the community and our customers can be assured they are making a genuine difference to those who need it most,” Coles Group Chief Executive Officer Steven Cain said.

