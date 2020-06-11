Tattoos are a cool way to express your personality and can be quite artistic, but what we really love is when people get tattoos that are meaningful to them in some way.

And Vanessa Bryant’s two new tattoos couldn’t be anymore meaningful or special.

She took to Instagram to reveal two new pieces of ink that she had done in honour of her late husband Kobe Bryant and daughter Gianna.

The videos were resider by her tattoo artist Nikko Hurtado who said that he was “truly honored” to give her these special tattoos.

The tattoo for Kobe was script written along Vanessa’s shoulder and up her neck. Although it’s unclear exactly what it says, Vanessa said that it was a sweet message from Kobe.

“I wanted my boo boo’s @kobebryant sweet message transferred on me,” she said.

The tattoo in honour of Gianna, lovingly known as Gigi, was also a message transfer put on Vanessa’s wrist that she had done back in February.

“Shoutout to @nikkohurtado for coming over and helping me get my Gigi’s sweet message transferred on me #throwbacktoFebruary,” she wrote.

41-year-old Kobe and 13-year-old Gianna died in a helicopter crash along with seven others back in January in Calabasas, California.