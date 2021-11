Urzila Carlson is headed back to Australia in 2022 for her It’s Personal tour, but before then she’s stuck in NZ Lockdown, which just ticked over day 92.

She wants to be able to beat Melbourne’s longest lockdown record and is keen to tick over the 100 day mark in New Zealand and even said some people are turning on Jacinda, which shocked us!

Plus she let us know how she wrote her brand new show during the pandemic, and how she hates sharing things on social media.

You can hear all about it here: