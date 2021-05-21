Urzila Carlson has definitely made her mark as one of Australia’s favourite funny ladies. It’s nearly impossible to walk away from this woman without a smile on your dial.

Joining Jase & PJ in the studio on Friday morning, she confirmed that the new season of hit TV show The Masked Singer was in the works and she’ll be back on the panel once again trying to suss out who all the celebrities are.

Of course, Jase & PJ had to do a little prying and Urzila was generous enough to drop an hint for listeners about who is coming to the show…

