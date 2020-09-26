Boost Juice has always come up with interesting flavour combinations over the years but this is one we were not expecting… pineapple and CORIANDER?!! Yep, you read that right.

As well as the new Pineapple Lychee Crush and Pineapple Raspberry Jive drinks, Boost fans can take a ride on the wild side and try out the Pineapple Coriander Twist.

To celebrate, they have simultaneously launched a website called ‘I Love Coriander’ full of coriander memes and a sweeping statement from the company itself, ‘This website was made by Boost to celebrate herb royalty.’





