It’s not April Fools Day and this is genuinely happening!

President of the United States of America, Donald Trump has been nominated by Norwegian politician Christian Tybring-Gjedde for a Nobel Peace Prize.

The nomination comes due to his apparent efforts in making peace between UAE and Israel which involved him hosting representatives from both nations at the White House for an agreement signing.

This Norwegian politician’s values include anti-immigration, specially against those of Islamic faith so…. I’m not surprised he backs Trump though!

Look there are 300 nominees as it stands so the chances of Trump actually winning feel pretty low.

But hey! 2020 gonna keep being 2020!