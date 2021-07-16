We’ve been trying our hardest to give away cash this week, and today the folks at Dare Iced Coffee stumped up $1,000 if someone could answer all the questions in Australia’s Easiest Quiz.

It hasn’t been done all week, even Charlie Pickering (the host of a podcast about history) was stumped by the question “When would you travel back in time to?”

So it’s all down to Beau Ryan…luckily we stacked the quiz with a bunch of Wests Tigers questions, including one very curly one about John Hopoate.

Take a listen to hear if he was able to get it done:

