Elliot Page, formerly known as Ellen Page, has come out as transgender. Known for his roles in Umbrella Academy and Juno, where he was nominated for an Academy Award in 2008, Page posted an inspiring statement overnight which revealed his identity.

“Hi friends, I want to share with you that I am trans, my pronouns are he/they and my name is Elliot,” he announced on Twitter.

“I feel lucky to be writing this. To be here. To have arrived at this place in my life.”

“I can’t begin to express how remarkable it feels to finally love who I am enough to pursue my authentic self.”

“I also ask for patience. My joy is real, but it is also fragile. The truth is, despite feeling profoundly happy right now and knowing how much privilege I carry, I am also scared. I’m scared of the invasiveness, the hate, the “jokes” and of violence.”

Advertisement

Advertisement

Elliot discusses the fears, statistics and discrimination the trans community currently face and pleads for patience as he figures out the next steps in his life.

We have nothing but love and support for you Elliot!

It’s incredibly brave to come out and be who you truly are and we cannot wait to see what roles you take on in the future if you continue to pursue acting (BECAUSE YOU ARE TALENTED!)

The world has come to love you as a person and the things you stand for; Page has been a strong voice for the LGBTQIA+ community for years and often uses her platform to uplift and inform others.

“I love that I am trans. And I love that I am queer. And the more I hold myself close and embrace who I am, the more I dream, the more my heart grows and the more I thrive.”

Advertisement

Advertisement