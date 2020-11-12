Amongst all the show cancellations happening left, right and centre, Netflix has got our back!

The Umbrella Academy has been renewed for third season with the show confirming it overnight!

In their tweet, they revealed that production will begin in February 2021!

Oh my god! We’re back! Again! It’s official. Production for S3 of The Umbrella Academy begins in February pic.twitter.com/tZxyezzCOc — Umbrella Academy (@UmbrellaAcad) November 10, 2020

If you haven’t finished season 2 yet, get on it!

The cliffhanger is a doozy!

