It’s happening, it’s finally happening.

We’re getting season 2 of the Umbrella Academy on 31st of July and what better way to announce this than through dance form?

The cast got together and filmed a remote dance party to share the news referencing the iconic scene in Season 1 where they dance to Tiffany’s ‘I Think We’re Alone Now’.

Now check out Ellen Page, Tom Hopper, Robert Sheehan, David Castaneda, Emmy Raver-Lampman, Aidan Gallagher and Justin Min throwing it BACK and trust that Robert Sheehan is giving it his ALL.