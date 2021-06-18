It’s time to get the edge of your seat warmed up… Australian Ninja Warrior is back on Sunday June 20 and it has been teased to be the toughest season yet. We’re scared FOR the contestants!

There will no doubt be new obstacles for our classic athletes to tackle, but there will also be a fresh face on the sidelines – tennis star Nick Kyrgios.

We’ve heard he’s started a ‘bromance’ with co-host Shane Crawford, however things got to an awkward start with Ben Fordham who made some rough comments about him in the past.

On Friday, Ben joined Jase & PJ to talk all things Ninja Warrior and explained that he’s since changed his mind on him.

