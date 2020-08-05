Have you watched ‘Love On The Spectrum’? Please watch ‘Love On The Spectrum’.

It’s pure, wholesome and actually very educational on how people on the autism spectrum see the world!

The show introduces the world to 11 people who live on different parts of the spectrum and how they view and handle love, dating and relationships.

If you’ve watched the show, you’ll definitely remember Thomas and Ruth because of how in love with each other they were.

Living together and both on the spectrum, Thomas loves trains and Ruth loves her pet snake.

The duo actually got engaged on the show, Thomas who is a bus driver proposed on a private bus ride organised by him.

It was all very sweet.

The loving pair got married earlier in July and look how sweet they look!

Congratulations to the two, we wish you all the happiness in the world!

You can watch a full video of where all the cast are now below and the full show is available to stream on Netflix.

