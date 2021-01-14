Sure, lots of people like to do impressions of their favourite celebrities… but we’ve never seen them like this before!

Actress Mary Kelly has revealed a little secret to some of the most unique characteristic to our favourite television and movie stars… mouth acting. Say what?

She demonstrated by impersonating several actors on social media platform TikTok. She took on Drew Barrymore, Owen Wilson, Sarah Paulson, Jennifer Coolidge, Keira Knightley and even Aunt Petunia from the Harry Potter series.

The video was an instant hit, racking up more than 8.4million views and leaving people in stitches.

With so many people now learning about this essential acting method, it was only fair Mary deliver some more impressions – including Ellen Pompeo, Dan Levy and Renée Zellweger.

You learn something new every day!