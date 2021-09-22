Willie Garson, famous for playing Stanford Blatch on Sex and the City, has died, his family have confirmed.

Garson was 57.

The cause of his death hasn’t yet been disclosed.

His son, Nathen Garson, posted a tribute on Instagram, writing:

“I’m so glad you got to share all your adventures with me and were able to accomplish so much. I’m so proud of you. I will always love you, but I think it’s time for you to go on an adventure of your own.”

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Nathen Garson (@nathen_garson)

Advertisement

Advertisement

He was recently spotted filming scenes for the upcoming “Sex and the City” spinoff, “And Just Like That …,” alongside Sarah Jessica Parker.

He recently remarked on how excited he was to return to the character of Stanford, who played a gay talent agent and close friend to lead character Carrie Bradshaw.