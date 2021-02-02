Do you guys remember ‘Wife Swap’?

It was an INSANE premise of a show where families literally swapped the mothers over to raise another mums kids in a different environment.

Classically it would be a strict mum swapping with a laidback one, cue comedy gold!

In 2012, Australia ran its own version of the US reality show and ‘Wife Swap Australia’ only lasted one season!

But Channel 7 sees potential and has decided to fund a reboot, dropping the teaser over the weekend.

It seems like they’re staying true to the old show, maybe it was just ahead of its time?

Advertisement

Advertisement