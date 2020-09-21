This year’s Emmys were unlike we’ve ever seen before. Except for a few stars who took to the stage in an almost empty auditorium, nominees were anxiously awaiting their fates at home or at social-distanced gatherings.

Instead of the moment a relatively famous person would handover the big prize to the winner, the award suddenly appeared into their hands and we didn’t get to see much of what happened behind-the-scenes.

However, what happened to the writers, directors and actors who weren’t so fortunate. Well, thanks to Ramy Youssef we were able to find out.

In a viral Twitter video, Ramy uploaded a video showing someone in a bulky, black hazmat suit who was holding what would’ve been his dreamy Emmy award. Awkward.

when you lose the emmy pic.twitter.com/ECkbGcoHBA — ramy youssef (@ramy) September 21, 2020

“When you lose the Emmy,” Youssef captioned the video.

Advertisement

Advertisement

He had was nominated for two awards for his self-titled comedy series, Ramy – Outstanding Lead Actor in a Comedy Series and Outstanding Directing in a Comedy Series.

Love this? You’ll love this bit from Jase & PJ – they’re always up to something! Weekdays from 6AM on KIIS 101.1