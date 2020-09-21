This year’s Emmys were unlike we’ve ever seen before. Except for a few stars who took to the stage in an almost empty auditorium, nominees were anxiously awaiting their fates at home or at social-distanced gatherings.

Instead of the moment a relatively famous person would handover the big prize to the winner, the award suddenly appeared into their hands and we didn’t get to see much of what happened behind-the-scenes.

However, what happened to the writers, directors and actors who weren’t so fortunate. Well, thanks to Ramy Youssef we were able to find out.

In a viral Twitter video, Ramy uploaded a video showing someone in a bulky, black hazmat suit who was holding what would’ve been his dreamy Emmy award. Awkward.

“When you lose the Emmy,” Youssef captioned the video.

He had was nominated for two awards for his self-titled comedy series, Ramy – Outstanding Lead Actor in a Comedy Series and Outstanding Directing in a Comedy Series.

 

