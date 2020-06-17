Last night we were treated to another Bachelor In Paradise teaser for the next highly anticipated season and this time we caught a glimpse at resident stage five clinger, Jamie Doran’s time in Fiji.

You’ll definitely remember Jamie from Angie Kent’s season of The Bachelorette, known for being incredibly clingy from the get go, and for stirring up trouble with the other blokes in the mansion.

And well, it kinda looks like nothing’s changed there!

Based on the trailer, we see Jamie entering paradise ready for his second chance at love and put his past reality TV experience behind him.

But it seems the whole idea that Jamie can now hand out the roses rather than just wait to receive them is a bit too much pressure and has got him heading back to his old ways.

The teaser shows Jamie chatting up a whole bunch of paradise gals including Abbie and Brittney but Helena, Mary and Cass also catch his eye.

And well, Jamie seems to promise his single rose to every single one of them…

Advertisement

Advertisement

Uh oh, something tells us this isn’t going to end too well for ol’ Jamie!

We’re sure he means well but dude, stop with the lying!

Check out the trailer for yourself above.