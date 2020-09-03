On Wednesday’s episode of The Bachelor, we finally got to see the highly anticipated moment that Bachie Locky Gilbert and his Bachelorettes found out the extremity of the coronavirus pandemic.

Production was forced to stop, which saw an emotional Locky say goodbye to his remaining potential soulmates as they were whisked away in black limousines.

The Bachelor wasn’t the only reality television show in Australia who was forced to break the news to its contestants while they were in a lockdown scenario – but host Osher Günsberg insisted to Jase & PJ that things were very “different”.

Have a listen… (Osher jumps in at around 7:30)

