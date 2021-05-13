We’ve all been eagerly awaiting any news about the Friends: The Reunion, literally anything…

And HBO Max has announced the official premiere date which will land on Thursday the 27th of May and with the announced they released a little teaser trailer with it.

It’s not much but it’s something.

The reunion will reunite the original cast and bring back some iconic characters on the show as well as a star-studded celebrity guest list including; David Beckham, Justin Bieber, BTS, James Corden, Cindy Crawford, Cara Delevigne, Lady Gaga, Kit Harington, Mindy Kaling and even Malala Yousafzai!?!

The most surprising part of it all is that the reunion will not be scripted at all but will have the actors out of character, just being themselves…

It’s taken so long that I trust and believe they’ll do a great job!

Take a geeze at the teaser below!

